A resident who caused an 'overpowering unpleasant odour' in Folkestone has been fined by the council.

Natalie Hixon, of Canterbury Road, prevented neighbours from enjoying their own gardens by failing to clear accumulating dog faeces and other waste from her property.

Hixon allowed the rubbish to build up over a number of months, which the council sayus created the unpleasant odour.

She was given several warnings by Folkestone & Hythe District Council and although some of the other waste was removed, the dog poo continued to gather.

In her absence, Ms Hixon was found guilty of breaching a Community Protection Notice at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 24 October.

She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £180 costs and a £264 victim surcharge.

Cllr Polly Blakemore, Cabinet Member for Transport, Regulatory Services and Building Control – said: “Prosecutions are always a last resort, but action will be taken when people’s quality of life is being impacted by inconsiderate behaviour such as this.”

