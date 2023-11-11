Emergency responders are reminding people about the dangers of charging e-bikes and scooters following a blaze which ripped through a property.

Last month, firefighters from Hove, Roedean, Preston Circus, Lewes, Newhaven, Eastbourne, and Seaford were called to a residential property fire in Saunders Park View, Brighton.

Crews used breathing apparatus, an aerial ladder platform and two main jets to extinguish the fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance were also at the scene.

Everyone was accounted for and residents were looked after at a council rest centre.

Fire crews believe the blaze was likely to have been caused by an E-Bike battery.

They now want to raise awareness of safe charging and storage practices and warn of the fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries commonly utilised in e-bikes and e-scooters.

With Black Friday sales and Christmas around the corner they are encouraging members of the public to think before purchasing e-bikes, e-scooters or batteries and remember our key safety advice:

Storage: Try to store e-bikes and e-scooters outside in a garage or shed, if you have to keep them indoors make sure you store them away from escape routes, do not block any exits.

Charging: Don't overcharge or charge the vehicle unattended or while you sleep.

Overheating: Batteries can be damaged by dropping them or crashing e-bikes or e-scooters. Where the battery is damaged, it can overheat and catch fire without warning. Check your battery regularly for any signs of damage.

Overloading: Do not overload socket outlets or use inappropriate extension leads.

Trusted Seller: Buy from a reputable seller - products bought from online marketplaces may not meet UK Safety Standards and may have hidden damage.

Escape plan: Preparing and practising a plan of action will help you act quickly if there is a fire in your home - it could even save your life. Make sure you have working smoke alarms and in the event of an e-bike, e-scooter, or lithium-ion battery fire - do not attempt to extinguish the fire. Get out, stay out, call 999.

Register: Register your product with the manufacturer to validate any warranties - batteries are usually included in warranties. Registering makes it easier for manufacturers to contact you in the event of safety or recall information.

