Serving officers and veterans form shape of Tommy to mark Armistice Day

ITV News Meridian reporter Andy Dickenson has been to see the special tribute made by military personnel in Kent.

Serving officers and veterans have come together to mark 104 years of the Royal British Legion Industries and the birth of the traditional remembrance service by creating an outline of a Tommy.

The ceremony took place at Invicta Park Barracks in Maidstone with residents of the RBLI's Aylesford village taking part.

The unique display was formed by a combination of serving personnel from 36 Engineer Regiment and The Queen's Gurkha Engineers, as well as veterans.

The RBLI charity still helps those returning from war as they did in 1919.

The origins of the term Tommy is widely disputed, according to the RBLI, but the most common interpretation is that the term comes from Tommy Atkins, which is slang for a common soldier in the British Army.

The term Tommy was established during the nineteenth century, but is particularly associated WW1 and legend has it that German soldiers would call out to.