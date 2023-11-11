Plans have been revealed to increase the tolls for crossing Itchen Bridge in Southampton.

Southampton City Council is considering raising the standard toll for cars to £1, an increase of 25%.

The authority wants to raise tolls for HGVs using the bridge, which links Woolston to the city centre, from £25 to £40.

The council says one of the key reasons for maintaining the toll is to manage the traffic using the crossing and routes in Woolston, Sholing, in the hope of prompting drivers to decide whether to use the Itchen Bridge instead of Northam Bridge or other routes.

Councillor Eamonn Keogh, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “The Itchen Bridge is key in linking the communities of Southampton, but it also is an asset that requires ongoing maintenance which has to be funded by the council and we are planning a significant programme of works to the bridge, costing up to £5m, in 2024/25.

"All vehicle crossings place wear and tear on the bridge, and the toll should reflect this. Investment in the bridge is necessary if this key link between communities is to be kept secure and in good working order for Southampton residents, businesses, and visitors now and in the future.”

