Play Brightcove video

Video by OntheWight shows smoke billowing from a pleasure boat as it was engulfed by flames

Two people have been rescued after their boat caught alight off the coast of the Isle of Wight.

Emergency services received a mayday from the boat and several 999 calls when a plume of black smoke was spotted from Ventnor.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed those on the vessel were all accounted for and safe.

They were assisted by Bembridge RNLI, as well as Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter raced to the scene.

The boat has since sunk.