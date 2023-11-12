A man who deliberately started fires across Sussex causing more than £1million in damage has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Joshua Brinkley, 20, of Southfield, Polegate, set abandoned buildings, agricultural barns, farmland and haybales alight, causing extensive damage and disruption.

The estimated value of the total damage they caused was £1,117,825.

Two barns were set alight at Tarring Neville

A second man, Connor Luck, 21, of School Lane, Blackboys, was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

The pair pleaded guilty to a string of attacks on farm buildings and barns between July and November 2021.

They included outbuildings in Broadwater Land, Horsham, Wivelsfield Green, Lower Willingdon, Beddingham Rathfinney, Tarring Neville, Seaford and Lewes Road, Ringmer.

Aftermath of the fire at Tarring Neville

Large amounts of hay, straw and farm machinery were destroyed as well as the buildings themselves.

Following enquiries, Brinkley was arrested and charged with seven counts of arson and Luck was arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

A 19-year-old man from Polegate was also arrested and charged with one count of arson, however no evidence was offered and a not guilty verdict was recorded.

Detective Constable Emma Arthur-Devennie said: “These arsons were committed with no consideration given to the devastating impact that they would have on the property owners and farmers. The farmers lost a whole season’s worth of feed and bedding for the animals.

“The arsons were not targeted, but simply for Brinkley and Luck’s own amusement. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured but their actions could have resulted in a far more tragic outcome.

“I welcome these sentences and I hope they demonstrate that reckless behaviour will not be tolerated in our local communities, and we will continue to work hard to keep Sussex safe.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “The actions of the two offenders have been rightly condemned as senseless and hugely dangerous and it’s a miracle that nobody was seriously injured.

“These reckless arsonists left hard working families facing over £1million in damaged property and resulted in hours of emergency service time being used to tackle blazing buildings and vehicles. I hope this sends a message to criminals who think that there are areas of our county where you won’t get caught.”