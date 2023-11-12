Two foiling kite surfers have been rescued after getting into difficulties a mile off the Essex coast near Southend-on-Sea.

One of the surfers managed to call 999 and requested the HM Coastguard by using his Apple Watch.

The incident happened on Saturday, with concerns about a strong outgoing tide.

The kite surfers were treated for hypothermia Credit: HM Coastguard

The RNLI Southend Lifeboat and National Coastwatch Institution Southend (NCI) helped find the surfers and bring them back to safety.

They were treated for hypothermia and suspected secondary drowning by paramedics, but later discharged.

A HM Coastguard spokesman said: "Should you see anyone in trouble on or near the coast, don't hesitate to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, you could save someone's life."