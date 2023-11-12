A man's body has been recovered from the River Loddon after police received reports of someone in the water.Emergency services were called to The Meadows in the Earley area of Reading at 10.38am on Saturday, November 11.The man's body was sadly pulled out of the water close to Thistleton Way.Cordons were in place to allow officers to conduct enquiries at the scene, but have now been removedA spokesperson from Thames Valley Police said: "The force is investigating an unexplained death, which is not believed to be suspicious."The man’s next of kin has been informed."A post-mortem examination will now be carried out.