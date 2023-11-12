South falls silent on Remembrance Sunday

Two minutes silence has been observed at services across the south as part of the Remembrance Day commemorations.

Veterans and current servicemen and women were joined by members of the public to honour those who gave their lives in the service of their country.

Parades have taken place in cities, towns and villages, including larger events in Portsmouth, Southampton, Oxford, Brighton, Reading, Canterbury and Bournemouth.

Archie Parsons from Southampton Royal British Legion said: "On Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, we reflect and give thanks to all those that played their part in bringing peace and those who helped to re-build our great city to what it is today."

Wreathes were laid at the Buttermarket in Canterbury

In Portsmouth there were services at Guildhall Square and at the war memorial in Southsea, @RoyalNavyVet posting pictures of those gathered for the Ride of Remembrance:

