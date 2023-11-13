Police have launched a voyeurism investigation after a man was seen looking through the window of a house at a woman in the early hours of the morning.

Thames Valley Police released CCTV images in connection with an offence which took place in Hawkins Street, Oxford at about 1.30am (11 November).

Police Staff Investigator Lorna Star said: “I am releasing these CCTV images of a man who may have vital information about this offence of voyeurism.

“If you are the man in the CCTV or know who he is then please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

“You can contact the force via our website, by visiting a police station or calling 101. Please quote the investigation reference number which is 43230507268.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.”

