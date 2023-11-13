A teenager from Kent, missing for nearly a month, has been found safe and well in London.

Grace Fisher, 16, from Gillingham was reported missing on Friday 13 October 2023.

Police launched an investigation and released CCTV appeals in a bid to track her movements and locate her.

On Wednesday 8 November, in the evening, police found her to be safe in Camden, London.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested by police in connection to the investigation.

Police have confirmed that those arrested remain on bail.

In a statement, Kent Police said: "Following her disappearance, officers carried out extensive enquiries to find her and on the evening of Wednesday 8 November, she was safely located in Camden, London.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals."

