An accused terrorist has been charged in Uganda after two British tourists and their guide were killed on 17 October.

David and Celia Barlow, from Berkshire, were on their honeymoon when their vehicle was attacked by a rebel group at the Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The couple lived in the village of Hampstead Norreys, near Newbury, where Mr Barlow was chairman of the parish council and the local cricket club.

Abdul Rashid Kyoto is allegedly a commander in the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces militia.

He will be asked to plead once the case reaches the High Court in the country.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...