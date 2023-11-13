An attacker who assaulted a man on the dance floor of a Bournemouth nightclub has been jailed.

Kion Santino Marchese, 26, of Millstream Close in Poole, met another man aged in his 20s in DNA bar in Old Christchurch Road, in February last year.

At about 2.20am, Marchese began assaulting him on the dance floor and hit him several times, causing him to fall to the floor.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of significant lacerations to his face.

Marchese was later identified following enquiries and was arrested on Monday 21 February 2022.

Det Con Nick Whittaker, of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole CID, said: “Marchese forcefully hit the victim and it is only through sheer luck that he did not sustain more serious injuries.

“Following our investigative enquiries, we were able to identify Marchese and hold him to account for his actions.

“Violence will not be tolerated in Dorset and we will do all we can to identify those responsible and bring them before the court.”

Marchese pleaded guilty to wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced to 14 months in prison at a hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 9 November 2023.

