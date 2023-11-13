The NHS is calling for more plasma donors, with bosses saying that many people in the South are unaware if they are suitable to donate.

There are 2,400 regulars at the donation centre in Reading, but it is urging for enough people to come forward to double this figure over the next year.

Bosses say doubling the number of donors would provide enough plasma medicine to save or improve around 100 lives, reducing how much the NHS imports.

At the donor centre in Reading, around seven out of every ten people who come in to donate plasma for the first time are able to donate.

What is plasma? (source: NHS Blood and Transplant)

Plasma is part of your blood. It is used to make medicines which treat more than 50 different diseases. It does not need to be matched by blood type.

Plasma donation is similar to blood donation and takes about 35 minutes. The difference is blood is gradually ran through a machine which separates out the plasma.

The donor's plasma contains antibodies, part of your body's immune system, which strengthen or stabilise the patient's immune system. These antibodies are made into medicines including immunoglobulin. During 2021/22, 3,345 people from the South received this medicine.

Helen Blakeley, 53, receives regular immunoglobulin. Credit: NHSBT

Helen Blakeley, 53, from Surrey, has common variable immunodeficiency and receives regular immunoglobulin.

Helen, a mum-of-three, said: "I went for a scan for an unrelated health issue and it showed an enlarged spleen which is indicative of problems with your blood.

"From there, I had a blood test which showed I didn't had extremely low immunoglobulin G in my blood. My antibodies were virtually non-existent."

She added: "I am very grateful to the people who provide plasma by donating, this enables me to live a normal life.

"I think it makes a massive difference to my physical and mental health, as I was very vulnerable to every infection."

Dr Naim Akhtar, Consultant Haematologist and Lead in Donor Medicine, said: "You have a medicine in you which helps babies' hearts, adds antibodies, improves the immune system, prevents paralysis - it's amazing, life-saving plasma.

"If you're not sure if you can donate, check out our website and book your appointment today - most people who come to their first appointment can donate."

