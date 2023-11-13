Forces across the South are backing a week-long anti-knife campaign this week.

Operation Sceptre focuses on education and awareness-raising to tackle knife crime and violence.

Thames Valley Police say the approach is to increase education and early intervention to stop young people getting involved in crime in the first place, alongside proactive policing targeting those who carry knives.

According to the force, recorded knife crime is down 4% across the whole Thames Valley over the past 12 months - with 1,186 offences recorded between 1 October 2022 and 31 October 2023.

This is a reduction of 55 offences when compared to the same period the year before.

The Thames Valley is one of 20 areas with a Home Office-funded Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), a partnership of all local councils, police, fire, education, health and community groups, with the aim of working together to prevent violence in the first place.

The VRU also funds a range of early intervention projects. These include access to sport, support offered in A&E and police custody, one-to-one mentoring in schools and education packages.

Thames Valley Police says tackling knife crime remains a priority, targeting known knife carriers and those engaged in other associated crime such as drug dealing.

Knife amnesty bins are permanently in place across the Thames Valley and are being promoted as part of Operation Sceptre.

Officers are encouraging a 'small number of people who may think it is acceptable to carry a knife to dispose of it with no questions asked'.

