Canterbury Cathedral's most recently appointed cleric - says she has received an "outpouring of positivity" after receiving online abuse for tattoos displayed on her arms.

The Reverend Wendy Dalrymple's new role as Precentor and Head of Worship at Canterbury Cathedral was announced and amidst many messages of support, she was shocked to receive online abuse, from people saying her tattoos were inappropriate.

But she says she has received support from the Church and her congregation.

She also believes it to be her role to help people from all backgrounds feel that they have a place at Canterbury Cathedral.

The Reverend Wendy Dalrymple wears her faith on her sleeve - quite literally. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The Reverend Wendy Dalrymple said: "The tattoos on my body all come with a bit of a story and are all connected to key aspects of my faith.

"They are personal to me but my life as a priest is publicly religious so I am very happy to wear my faith on my sleeve - it's kind of an extension of who I am.

"What really gave me joy was off the back of that social media storm I had an outpouring of positivity.

"Someone sent a message to social media saying my daughter and her partner didn't know people like them were allowed in the cathedral but they do now.

Each of her religious tattoos from Mary Magdalene - to a story from the Book of Judges - tells a story of her vocation. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"I am about anything, I am about trying to say the church is there for everyone.

"So although it started as a negative story - it has become a positive story - and I am really really pleased about that."

With Christmas approaching Rev Dalrymple says her tattoos are a testament to her faith - painting a picture of a church that is open to all.

