A woman has been charged with supporting a proscribed organisation, after a speech in Brighton last month.

Hanin Barghouti, of Eaton Grove, Hove, was charged today (13 November) with one count of supporting a proscribed organisation, namely Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (Hamas), contrary to Section 12 Terrorism Act 2000.

The speech took place in Brighton on Sunday, 8 October following the attacks by Hamas against Israel.

Hamas IDQ, the military wing of Hamas, was proscribed by the Home Office in March 2001.

The proscription was extended to cover Hamas in its entirety in November 2021.

Barghouti, 22, has been released on bail to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...