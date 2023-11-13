You're necked! Police called out to rescue emu that escaped home in Kent

Police officers were called to an unusual animal escape near Maidstone in Kent.

On Saturday afternoon, they received a call about an emu that had gone missing in the appropriately-named village of Loose.

A video online from a doorbell camera shows the emu, named Rodney, standing outside the door of a house before it was directed by someone back up the driveway.

The Kent Police Tactical Operations team posted on X: "A slightly different call for SD14 & YA92 this afternoon. One Emu (Rodney) from the Maidstone area safely returned to his owners."

Luckily they managed to capture Rodney and return him to his owners.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...