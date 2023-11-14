Police have released a CCTV image after an officer was struck on the head trying to break up a fight at a pub.

The officer and colleagues were called to the Windsor Castle pub on Shirley High Street on 27 October.

While trying to break up a fight, he was hit on the back of the head.

He suffered nausea and pain to the back of his head.

A CCTV image has now been released of a man officers want to speak to who might be able to help them with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible online or via 101 quoting 44230440950.

