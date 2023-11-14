A lorry driver who tried to smuggle a wanted criminal out of the UK has been jailed.

Macedonian national Muhamed Alievski, 28, was arrested by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers in Ashford, Kent, as part of an operation on 5 August.

A 22-year-old Albanian man, wanted for breaching a court order after being convicted of drug offences, was found in the back of his lorry.

Both men were taken into custody.

Alievski later admitted a charge of participating in the activities of a people smuggling organised crime group.

On Friday 10 November, a judge at Canterbury Crown Court sentenced him to three years in prison. NCA senior investigating officer Andrew MacGill said: “This man was willing to smuggle a wanted criminal out of the country for money.“Corrupt lorry drivers like him provide a crucial service for the organised criminal groups involved in people smuggling, and the NCA is determined to disrupt and dismantle these networks.”

NCA is appealing to anyone in the haulage industry to contact them if they are approached by organised criminals to help them with their illicit activities, often offering payment in return.

People in the sector can call police on 101 or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously.