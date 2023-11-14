Play Brightcove video

Well-wishers at a food hub in Didcot sang 'Happy Birthday' to the King

The King has been celebrating his 75th birthday celebrations with the launch of 'The Coronation Food Project', an initiative which uses surplus food to help those in need.

Charles and Camilla were given a tour of the South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance, part of FareShare, a national network of charitable food redistributors.

The charity supplies food, which would otherwise end up in landfill, to more than 120 community groups across the Thames Valley.

They chatted with the volunteers who pack the produce and also with the drivers who deliver it.

People lined the streets to see the King - despite the pouring rain Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

On a tour of the site, the King was presented with a copy of the Big Issue - which he bought from seller Kelvin.

The head of state is the cover star of the latest Big Issue edition after penning a short message about food waste and those in need

61-year-old Kelvin, said: “He asked if I was in accommodation and about selling the Big Issue. I said it’s got me through the bad times and it has a positive social message.

“I think it goes to show he cares, he’s reaching out to the general public.”

Credit: Aureus School

Prior to the charity work, The King and Queen Consort visited Aureus School in Didcot - arriving there with a special helicopter landing.

Students gathered holding signs wishing the monarch a happy 75th birthday.

Headteacher at Aureus School, Kirsty Rogers, said “It was wonderful to see how spirited the students were and a fantastic opportunity for our students to see the King and Queen up close.

"An extraordinary day at Aureus School. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Thames Valley Police and The King’s Helicopter team for making this event possible."

The school said the Royal visit helped contribute to the educational journey of its students. Credit: Aureus School

Year 10 student Christy said: “It was nice of King Charles III to wave at us, probably one of my best experiences at school."

Sanjeev, Year 9 student, added: ”It was an amazing experience to see the King of England and everyone was having so much fun.”

