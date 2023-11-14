Horsham Football Club's FA match will be shown live on terrestrial TV for the first time ever.

The Hornets take on Barnsley in their Emirates FA Cup first round replay.

They will be playing on home turf at The Camping World Community Stadium at 7.30pm.

The game will be shown live on ITVX and ITV4.

It is the fifth time in the club's 142-year history that they have got through to the first round of the FA Cup.

A match preview on the club's website yesterday said: "At Horsham, we’ve produced not one but two surprise results this season, with our 2-0 defeat of National League Dorking Wanderers trumped by our stunning 3-3 draw at Oakwell against promotion-chasing League One side Barnsley that brings the South Yorkshiremen down to Horsham for tomorrow night’s eagerly-awaited replay.

"It will be only the third occasion on which Horsham has hosted a Football League side for a competitive fixture and the Hornets will be hoping to make history by becoming the first from the town to record a victory over a team from the top four divisions.

"Of course the odds are stacked very much against Dom Di Paola’s players, with 99 places between them and The Tykes, but it was a similar scenario eleven days ago when we led 2-1 and showed real character to level matters late on. But the boss is realistic enough to admit that the biggest weapon in his armoury, the element of surprise, is now redundant and will make tonight’s task so much harder.

"Whatever the teams put out, we should be in for another enthralling cup tie and a new record crowd for the CWCS."

Supporters are being reminded there is no car parking at the stadium, unless pre-approved, or in any roads nearby.

A free shuttle bus will operate from Horsham train station and Horsham bus station to the ground. This will operate every 25 minutes from 5.15pm.

