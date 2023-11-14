A sports instructor from Sussex who stalked his ex-partner and claimed to be a spy has been jailed for his controlling behaviour.

Peter Moran, from Hove, explained his long absences by pretending to work for MI6 or be involved in an MMA fight to the death.

The 57-year-old subjected his victim to months of harassment and threatened to publish intimate photos of her online.

He has now been jailed for three years and given an indefinite restraining order.

Last month at Hove Crown Court, he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison and given an indefinite restraining order.

His victim ended the relationship at the end of 2019 after he had coerced her into moving into his flat.

Moran then created a variety of fake accounts to bombard her with messages on social media and through emails.

He would turn up unannounced at her work and home, banging on the windows and behaving aggressively.

On 31 January 2020, she visited his home in the hope a face-to-face encounter would end the harassment campaign.

Only to find that Moran had "hundreds" of intimate photographs of her on his computer and he repeated threats to publish them online.

The following day, he was arrested after reports he was sitting outside his victim’s house.

He was found with a key to her house and a suspicious passport was also found at his property.

Moran was subsequently charged with multiple offences.

On 1 March 2023, he was found guilty of stalking and possession of a Class B drug, and not guilty of possessing a false identity document.

At Hove Crown Court on 24 September, he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison and given an indefinite restraining order.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Moran’s victim said: “Since Peter’s arrest in Feb 2020, I continued to live in fear every day, at work, at home, in the street.

“I would always be looking over my shoulder, scanning crowds, cars and corners. I lived and live, with the constant knowledge that he was watching and monitoring my every move. My home and my work were no longer my sanctuary.

“Every minute of every day I was reminded of the things that happened or could happen.

"He had access to both and therefore I was never safe. His unpredictability and unstable state of mind is terrifying.

“In my heart of hearts, I know that if I hadn't had involved the police when I did, it would have been the end for me, one way or another.”

Investigator George Shannon said: “Peter Moran’s obsessive, controlling behaviour had a devastating impact on the life of his victim, which she continues to live with to this day.

“She has shown incredible courage to break free of his control, report to police and support this investigation through to its conclusion.

“This was despite Moran’s repeated attempts to disrupt the process, prolonging the ordeal of his victim.

“Thanks to her, he is now safely behind bars where he can cause no further harm to her or any other members of the public.

“I hope the indefinite restraining order also provides some comfort that, once released, Moran will never again be able to impact her freedom and safety as she rebuilds her life.

“If you or anyone you know is trapped in a controlling or abusive relationship, please know that help is out there. Report to police online or via 101, or dial 999 in an emergency.”

