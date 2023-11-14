A man who subjected a woman to an 'horrific' attack in which he poured boiling water over her, repeatedly kicked her and ripped her hair out, has been jailed for eight years.

Richard Piercy, aged 35, of Lansdown Road, Faringdon, was sentenced after being convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm at Oxford Crown Court on 14 August.

Piercy was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order.

The court heard on 2 March, Piercy carried out a prolonged attack on a female victim, aged in her forties.

He threatened to kill her, kicked her multiple times, caused bite marks over her body, ripped her hair out and poured boiling water over her.

The victim was left with serious burns to her back, cuts, and extensive bruising all over her body.

Richard Piercy was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court. Credit: ITV Meridian

Investigating officer Detective Constable Carly Meads, based at St Aldates police station, said: “This was a truly horrific assault, where Piercy caused his victim a number of significant injuries.

“The victim endured a traumatic and sustained attack, and Piercy was arrested on the same day as the incident occurred.

“I have nothing but praise for Piercy’s victim, who supported this investigation to allow us to bring a violent and dangerous offender to justice.

“Piercy will now serve a lengthy prison sentence, including a period on licence after his release from custody. He also has an indefinite restraining order in place, which will safeguard the victim in the future.

“I would also like to thank members of the public who witnessed this incident, which occurred in a public place. They called the police immediately, and their assistance has enabled us to bring Piercy to justice.

“Thames Valley Police takes violence against women and girls and domestic abuse extremely seriously and will always look to bring offenders to justice.”