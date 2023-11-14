The family of an Olympian who died after being hit by a lorry have paid tribute to him, calling him a "true old-fashioned gentleman".

Police were called to a garden centre in Fareham on Mill Lane at around 11.10am on Wednesday 1 November, following a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

Anthony Brian Hebditch, 75, of Midfield Close, Fareham was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was known to loved ones as Brian and was a skilled clay shooter - even representing Great Britain at the 1976 Olympics, in Montreal, Canada.

His children said in a tribute to him: "Brian Hebditch, our dad, meant so much to us. We are devastated he is no longer here.

"His death leaves a huge hole in our family, we will miss him so much, as will his grandchildren, his friends and his new puppy.

"He loved his job as a shooting coach and ran a shooting school in Hampshire for many years.

"When our Mum was diagnosed with cancer he sold his business and devoted himself to caring for her until her death.

"His friends describe him as a true old-fashioned gentleman, great company and a great shot.

"He was also a renowned clay shooter at national and international levels, and represented Britain in skeet shooting at the Montreal Olympics in 1976."

Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101, quoting the reference 44230446638 or submit information online.

