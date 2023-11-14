Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced its plans to axe 500 jobs at its site in Sandwich in Kent.

The company says it is part of a "cost realignment program" to help it operate more efficiently.

In a statement, Pfizer said: "T he company has made the difficult decision to propose a discontinuation of our PSSM operations at Sandwich, Kent, impacting approximately 500 roles.

"Under the proposals, other functions at our Sandwich site will continue with a different size.

"All job-related decisions will be made with transparency, respect, and in compliance with all applicable laws."

The proposals are now in consultation with the affected members of staff.

The company says it will share more information over the coming months.

