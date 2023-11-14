Police are investigating as three sheep were found dead with "horrific injuries" after possibly being "deliberately" run over.

Police received reports a gate was opened before the vehicle trespassed into a field in Maidstone - another sheep was struck but survived.

The incident took place between the evening of Saturday 4 November 2023 and the following morning at a location off East Hall Hill, Boughton Monchelsea.

Rural officers are looking to identify a vehicle which would have likely been damaged in the incident.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw, of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force, said: "The three dead sheep were found with horrific injuries. Another was struck but survived.

"It is likely this vehicle would have sustained damage and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us.

"We are asking motorists who may have been in and around this area to check dashcams for any suspicious activity, which could include footage of the vehicle entering or exiting the field."

People are being urged to call rural police on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/197338/23 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

