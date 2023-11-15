A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested by police after a teenager was punched in the face on a bus in Southampton.

Officers say the incident took place on Friday 10 November at lunchtime on the number 16 Bluestar bus in Bitterne.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, suffered swelling to the face as a result of the assault, which happened after the bus stopped at West End Road carpark.

The 16-year-old is said to have joined the bus at that stop, and then approached the victim.

A scuffle ensued and the offender then left the bus making off along Bitterne Road towards Bitterne Road West.

The offender was also in possession of a knife, Police said.

The boy, from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of class B. He is currently in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has any information to assist, to make contact as soon as possible.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...