Council looks to pull funding from Bournemouth Air Festival

The future of the Bournemouth Air Festival is in doubt as the council discusses pulling funding from the event after next year.

Members of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council will look to host a three-day event in 2024 and find external funding from 2025.

The authority say the decision hasn't been taken lightly but they have a £44m budget shortfall.

The cost of a three-day event next year would cost the council £200,000 alongside work to bring in sponsorship, donations and commercial funding which would cost another £100,000.

The proposals and ideas have been developed with stakeholders and partners through an Air Festival task and finish group who have explored detailed evidence and data on how the event has run since it started in 2008.

In 2025, they hope future funding could come from money raised by an Accommodation Business Improvement District (ABID), but this would require a ballot of levy payers before progressing.

The Red Arrows are due to miss next year's event due to their commitments overseas.

The Bournemouth Air Festival is popular with thousands attending the airshow Credit: PA images

Councillor Andy Martin, Portfolio Holder for Customer, Communications and Culture said: "This proposal is a stepping stone to a long-term economic and cultural future for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

"Our area is built on a visitor economy and this proposal is about supporting the businesses that depend on it with a long-term way forward, while also recognising the cultural value it brings in making the area a great place to live, work and play.

"We are in a tough financial climate and as an open and transparent council, we welcome this debate and democratic decision making.

"What we do know is that there has been an escalation in uncontrollable costs in delivering the event since 2019 and there are concerns about the impact on the environment.

"We also know we have a £44m budget shortfall and we have had to make tough decisions about the future of some council services. We also know the value this event brings to the economy, to the cultural offer of our area and to wellbeing.

"I hope this proposal reconciles all these valid and compelling stand points and charts a course for a future financially sustainable festival that we can all be proud of."

The provisional dates for next year's event are Thursday 29 August to Saturday 31 August.

The proposals will now go through the Council's normal scrutiny procedures and will go before Cabinet on November 22.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...