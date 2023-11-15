One of the world's best known model makers is seeking a 'Master of Miniature' to bring joy people across the country.

Hornby has created the role as part of a refresh of its Margate visitor centre, which is now called WonderWorks.

The company said the job will require the right candidate to spread happiness and is ideal for someone whose dream is to be immersed by toys, collectibles and rare items.

Olly Raeburn, CEO of Hornby Hobbies, told ITV Meridian that the ideal person will understand how the models are more than just toys and bring real items into a persons home.

"The Master of Miniature is a very special role, it is for somebody who wants to be responsible to ensure all our visitors have the best experience.

"The thing about them [Hornby] is they are not really toys, they are miniature replicas of real things and people love to engage with them.

"They of course bring a lot of away from screen time creative fun, something that we think is missing these days."

Watch: Olly Raeburn tells ITV Meridian about the role.

Hornby says the tourist attraction has been reimagined, just in time for Christmas, and features new miniature worlds including Micro Scalextric Gotham City.

It also houses its current showstopper exhibition pieces including the Ferret armoured car and a motorcycle used in the latest James Bond film, which are available to see up close.

The changes, it says, build on the almost 70 year history of the site, and sits in part of the old factory.

The price has remained the same despite the changes, with tickets just costing £5 per adult.

Those interested in putting themselves forward for the role are encouraged to apply on the company's website.

