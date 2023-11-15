A woman from Southampton has told ITV News Meridian she is at her wit's end because her home is infested with bed bugs.

Tegan Dare and her children first experienced the problem in their council home in 2020, and despite repeated efforts to get rid of the bugs, nothing has worked.

Ms Dare says she can't go on in the current conditions, and has asked the council to move her to another property.

Since the problems began Tegan has removed wallpaper, carpet, furniture and even the skirting boards so the bugs have nowhere to hide.

Despite her, and the council's efforts, the problems continued. Pest control officers have delivered multiple treatments, but the bugs come back every time.

Watch: Videos captured by Tegan show the extent of the problem.

Speaking with ITV Meridian's Kerry Swain, Tegan told us that her living conditions had affected her physical and mental health.

"We've been living with no furniture for two years now, no carpet... no beds," she said.

"I've had no bed for two years. The kids have had beds, I've been sharing with them. Two single beds and mattresses.

"We've been stuck on two single mattresses in the front room... I just want a home for my babies."

Watch: Tegan tells ITV Meridian about how Bed Bugs have affected her family.

Despite doing everything she can to stop the bugs, Tegan said she was struggling to carry on.

"Just living in a shell, in literally an empty flat, that's horrible," she told us.

"Being bitten every night, like no sleep.. everything all in one, it is just all building up.

"The amount of times I've hit rock bottom, I don't know how I carry on I really don't.

Bedbugs feed on blood by biting people, creating wounds that can be itchy but do not usually cause other health problems.

The insects often live on furniture or bedding and can spread by being on clothes or luggage.

Signs of bedbugs include:

bites – often on skin exposed while sleeping, like the face, neck and arms

spots of blood on your bedding – from the bites or from squashing a bedbug

small brown spots on bedding or furniture

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain explains how bed bugs spread.

Local pest control companies say they have seen a rise in the number of cases across the South East.

Pure Pest Solutions, based in Oxfordshire, said its teams had dealt with an entire year's worth of bed bug infestations by August this year.

Owner, Tom Frost, said: "Well certainly we have seen a rise in the number of cases of bed bugs.

"In the last year, by August this year, we've done as much work as we did throughout 2022.

"By those figures, it does show an increase."

Watch: Tom Frost tells ITV Meridian about a rise in bed bug problems.

A Southampton City Council spokesperson said: “We sympathise with Ms Dare’s situation, and we have offered considerable support and advice over a long period of time to help tackle the issue at her home.

"While bed bug treatment plans can vary depending on the severity of the infestation, a sustained and consistent approach, which relies on tenant cooperation and keeping to arranged appointments, is generally the most effective.

"Following the two most recent treatments, our pest control team reported a significant improvement in the condition of Ms Dare’s home when they last visited on 3 November 2023 and a further, final, treatment is scheduled for this week.

"We very much hope this resolves this issue, as only after all the treatments are carried out and the effectiveness of the work is determined would we consider alternative housing options.”

