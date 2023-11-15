Police are appealing for more information from a member of the public who alerted officers to a man possibly in possession of a knife.

The witness left before Thames Valley police could take his details.

The weapons incident in Newbury was reported at around 12.15am on 21 October in Wharf car park on Wharf Street.

Officers located a 37-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, who they detained for a search before arresting them on suspicion of possession of a pointed blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

They have both been released on police bail until 21 January next year.

Officers also found a knife in the car park, which was seized.

PC Jake Thain, said: “I am appealing for the member of the public who alerted our officers to this weapons offence to please come forward as he left before officers could take his details.

“The man, or anyone else with information about this incident, should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230473407.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

