E-scooter riders are being reminded of the dangers and legal restrictions around their use in public places.

The warning, from Kent Police, follows a month-long period of action to tackle those riding illegally.

Officers found many were people unaware privately owned e-scooters they can only be ridden on private property.

Only e-scooters operated in trial areas by official companies can be used on public highways.

Kent Police's Maidstone Community Safety Unit campaign included officers seizing e-scooters in Week Street on Friday 10 November and issuing the riders with traffic offence reports.

E-scooters have divided opinion - with some seeing them as an alternative to public transport, while others view them as dangerous eyesores. Credit: AP

PCSOs are continuing to engage with members of the public to canvass views on the impact of e-scooters across different areas of the town.

In October, officers were alongside the Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Scott, in the town's Jubilee square to answer the public's questions and concerns about e-scooters.

PC Mitch Hunt, who led the campaign, said: "When ridden illegally, e-scooters pose both a nuisance and danger to other road users and pedestrians. Most riders are young and unaware of the law regarding their usage.

"Ahead of the festive season, we want to encourage anybody looking to buy an e-scooter as a gift to understand the restrictions around riding one. It is an offence to ride an e-scooter in a public space and anyone doing so runs the risk of their vehicle being confiscated."

