Three men aged in their 20s have been charged in an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed.

Police responded to reports of a man with serious injuries in Brunswick Place in Hove last Wednesday (8 November).

A 63-year-old man from Brighton was left in a critical condition after receiving two stab wounds.

Three men were later arrested in the Kemptown area.

They appeared at Hove Crown Court on Monday (13 November) and were charged with attempted murder.

Daniel Gall, 25, from Wiltshire, Fabian Kelly-Riley, 22, of no fixed address and Gianni Hippooite, 21, from Brent have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on 8 December.

Sussex police thanked members of the public who assisted enquiries and those who helped the victim at the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Det Insp Ian Lucas said: "We are pleased to have been able to charge three men in relation to this violent crime.

"Thankfully the victim is now in a stable condition in hospital after receiving life-saving treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to this case to make an online report, or call 101, quoting Op Greenham.

