A clean-up operation has begun at the Platform Tavern in Southampton

A major clean up operation has begun at an historic Southampton pub which was badly damaged during a fire - caused by an electrical fault.

The owner of the Platform Tavern - which is known for featuring in the Hollywood film Titanic, has released a video showing the extensive damage the blaze caused.

Fire crews were called to the pub on Town Quay in the early hours of 5 October.

The fire which was caused by an electrical fault, ripped through the pub, leaving windows shattered, doors broken, walls damaged with smoke and furniture destroyed.

No-one was injured in the fire.

On Monday (13 November) a large clean up operation was launched to begin repair work.

The Platform Tavern dates back to 1873 and is situated against the historic old town wall built around 1350.

The pub directly viewed the Titanic moored up in Dock Berth 44 of the Ocean Dock and was featured in the James Cameron Hollywood movie 'Titanic.'

A fundraiser was launched to help pay for repairs, with the local community raising more than £6000 in a month.

Next week, (Thursday 23 November) local musicians have joined forces and will hold a concert at the city's music venue, The Brook as part of efforts to save the pub.

Posting on the Crowdfunder page owner of the pub Stewart Cross said: "The administrative processes can take weeks, if not months, and time is a luxury we can't afford.

"The fire damage has put us in a difficult situation, and as a result, we're going to be unable to afford repairs.

"Over the past three years, we've tackled the pandemic and lockdowns to soaring bills and the ongoing cost of living crisis. It's been an incredibly tough period for all independent businesses.

"It would be heartbreaking if Southampton lost another wonderful space hosting live music.

"We're not giving up hope and remain determined to reopen the Platform."

