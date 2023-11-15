A multimillion pound flood scheme in Oxford is being debated at a public inquiry which began on Tuesday (14 November).

The scheme, which is one of the largest flood protection schemes in the UK, ran by the Environment Agency (EA) with backing from Oxfordshire County Council, aims to protect the city from devastating flooding.

The independent inquiry will run for six weeks. Here's why what it decides is important:

What is the proposed plan?

The Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme will create a new stream with wetland wildlife corridor to the west of Oxford to reduce flood risk in the city and surrounding areas.

The EA says it'll reduce upwards of £1.5bn of reduced flood damage costs from the River Thames. They argue it'll also protect vital infrastructure - such as railways and local roads like the Botley Road.

The new stream and gently sloping wetland will blend into the existing landscape and work with the natural floodplain. The stream and lowered ground alongside it reduce flood risk by creating more space for floodwater away from built-up areas.

Impression of the new stream, viewed from Devil's Backbone Credit: The EA

What route will it take?

One of the biggest flood schemes in the country, the project involves creating a new stream through the existing floodplain to the west of Oxford, diverting floodwater away from built-up areas.

The 5km-stream (3.1 miles) would begin north of Botley Road and end south of the A423 near Kennington, where it would join the River Thames.

Part of this stream will pass through the Hinksey Meadow close to the Osney area of Oxford.

A Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the scheme have been made by the EA, in order to acquire the land necessary for the project.

The 5km-scheme will begin north of Botley Road and end south of the A423 near Kennington Credit: The EA

Why is it needed?

The city has experienced significant flooding, with water causing damage to homes and businesses in 2007, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Recent high river flows in 2020 and 2021 were a reminder of how vulnerable many homes are, with floodwater kept at bay by temporary barriers and pumps.

Heavy rain brought floods to allotments near the Botley Road in Oxford in 2014 Credit: PA

Residents in flood affected areas say they live in fear of 'the next flood' following these events.

How much will it cost?

The £175m scheme will create almost 50 acres of wetland to alleviate any environmental damage.

When will work start?

A decision on the CPO is expected mid-2024. If confirmed, the EA said it could move to implement it in late 2024.

Why is it controversial?

A group of concerned residents who have their own personal experiences of flooding in Osney believe the current flood plan is not fit for purpose.

They, alongside several environmental experts, say their own plan will save £70m for taxpayers.

Many of them are incredibly concerned about the impact on wildlife, with up to 4000 trees chopped down and that the EA's plans could severely damage eco systems. Particularly in the Hinskey Meadow, a natural flood plain, which is over a 1000 year old, mentioned in the Doomsday Book.

The EA argues that by creating almost 50 acres of wetland along the stream will alleviate any possible environmental damage.

What are campaigners saying is a better alternative?

Campaigners do not argue against a flood scheme, saying a scheme in 'some form' is essential. But not the current plan proposed by the EA.

One of the ideas floated by campaigners include a piped channel from Sea Court along to Kennington, under Botley Road and along the Hinksey Plain to the Old Abingdon Road in a 'cut and cover' fashion. They say this will bring less traffic to the A34 and keep the Hinksey Meadow as the 'Mona Lisa of Meadows' - the buried pipes leaving the landscape "more or less unchanged."