Roofers working on a £6m project to restore an historic building in Southampton have made an extraordinary discovery.

While lifting the lead on the Westgate, they stumbled across two pages from the Daily Echo, dated 30 March 1937.

This was found along with a stamped lead plaque, which is believed to have been carefully placed for future roofers to discover.

It is hoped it will shed light on the historical restoration efforts of the past.

The Daily Echo pages are dated 30 March 1937. Credit: Southampton City Council

A stamped lead plaque was also found shedding light on work carried out more than eighty years ago.

It bears the name of Fred Pitcher, and has sparked curiosity among the restoration team.

Initial research suggests that Mr Pitcher may have descendants still local to Southampton.

The artefacts have now been entrusted to our Archaeology Unit for safekeeping.

The lead plaque bears the name of Fred Pitcher. Credit: Southampton City Council

Councillor Satvir Kaur, Leader of Southampton City Council said: “This remarkable discovery offers invaluable insights to the restoration of Westgate in the 1930’s.

"Very little information has survived from that period due to the bombing of our city, so this discovery offers an extraordinary contribution into insight and an understanding of Southampton’s history and story.

"At a time of constant change, it’s important to preserve our heritage for future generations.”

