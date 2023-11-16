Play Brightcove video

The Birling Gap Hotel is just yards from the cliff-edge

Work has begun to deconstruct and relocate a landmark building close to the crumbling cliff-edge in East Sussex.

Accelerating coastal erosion has left the historic Birling Gap Hotel near Beachy Head just five yards from collapsing into the Channel.

The Victorian building was turned into a National Trust cafe with the visitor building sitting on a shoreline which the Trust says is "constantly changing due to rising sea levels, erosion and weathering".

The natural processes have been happening for centuries and the Trust says this has shaped Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters that are there today.

Plans are to reconstruct the building further back from the cliff.

A National Trust spokesperson said: "The National Trust takes a long-term view to planning for the future by working with these coastal processes where possible.

"The latest adaptions include relocating the cafe into the old visitor centre space, further away from the cliff edge.

"A new visitor centre has also been created behind the cafe. The section of the building, nearest the cliff edge, is being taken down to ensure we keep visitors safe and continue to adapt to the changing coastline."

