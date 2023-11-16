A child at an infant school in Southampton has broken a bone after an accident caused by a "hazardous" tree that the school isn't allowed to cut down.

On Tuesday (November 21), Southampton City Council will decide whether it still wants to protect the tree.

Woolston Infant School originally told the city council about its idea to cut down four or five large trees because of safety concerns in 2022.

An employee at the school told the council: "The roots are taking over the playground and are beginning to be a serious trip hazard."

In response to this, and after a meeting with the school in November (2022), the council's tree team decided to put a Tree Protection Order (TPO) on the trees to protect them from being felled.

A report said that at this visit, "two possible options were given" as alternatives.

One option was to remove the damaged area of tarmac and fill the area with sharp sand to raise this above the roots, then relay tarmac, however, according to the report "this would leave an uneven surface".

The other option given was to remove the damaged tarmac and install a bark-like material made from old bus tyres. This was considered the suitable option because it can "flex, unlike tarmac".

Woolston Infant School told the officer that "the cost to purchase and install this product will be very much budget dependent".

Then, in June 2023, a member of staff at the school wrote to the council and informed it of a "major incident" where a child broke a bone after tripping on broken tarmac.

They wrote: "These trees are having a detrimental impact on the way we are able to use the playground area due to the risk they possess.

"The roots have cracked the tarmac and there are numerous sufficient cracks in the playground which we have had to cordon off.

"There have been numerous minor incidents where children have tripped on the cracking tarmac, resulting in cuts and grazes.

"There has also been a major incident where one child has fallen over the lifted tarmac resulting in a broken limb.

"In response, I did receive a letter from concerned parents in regards to this incident and the safety of the playground."

The member of staff also wrote that the damaged area is "restricted" as it is "currently a risk to the three and four-year-old children who (use) this area".

Simon Arthur, the head teacher of Woolston Infant School and also the school's designated safeguarding lead, declined to comment on the accident and the situation.

