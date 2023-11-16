Play Brightcove video

Video shows a drink-driver swerving on dark winding roads

A woman caught behind the wheel of her car whilst more than double the legal alcohol limit has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.Imogen Parfitt, aged 31, of Fox Heath Gardens, Cane End, Oxfordshire, was stopped in May this year after she was seen swerving across the carriageway on the A4155 in Playhatch.

Parfitt pleaded guilty to one count of driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit.

She was also fined £461 and told to pay a £184 surcharge at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 November.

Police stopped a Volvo C30, that Parfitt was driving on 18 May at around 10pm, as they saw it driving onto the opposite lane on the A4155 Henley Road.

Parfitt failed a roadside breath test so the officers arrested her.

At the police station, she provided a breath sample over twice the legal limit - 85ug per 100ml.

Parfitt was charged the following day.

Investigating officer PC Louise Savory said: “Drink-driving is never acceptable and will always be dealt with robustly.

“It puts not only the driver but all other road users at risk of significant harm as a result.”

