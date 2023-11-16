A man who stabbed a vulnerable drug user has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Jordan McFarlane also received a Serious Violence Reduction Order (SVRO) following the incident, which happened in Tennyson Road, Worthing, on the evening of 26 July.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene, where the 32-year-old victim was discovered with two stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed he sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He had been to meet McFarlane to buy drugs from him. But without warning, the 20-year-old defendant violently attacked him.

Lewes Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

McFarlane, of Chadwell Heath, Barking, was arrested near his home address two days later. He was searched and found to be in possession of a knife in his waistband.

Mobile phone examinations also revealed McFarlane had regularly been supplying Class A drugs to the victim.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with supplying crack cocaine and diamorphine, two counts of possession of a knife in public and causing grievous bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to a total of 42 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 6 November.

A SVRO was also authorised for 24 months from the date of his release from prison, which gives police the power to search him in public to ensure he is not in possession of an offensive weapon.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Freya Hutchinson, said: "This case demonstrates that we will continue to protect those most vulnerable in our communities and take action against those who cause harm.

"The risks associated with using or possessing knives are well documented, and we hope this Serious Violence Reduction Order will help to further protect the public from dangerous offenders like McFarlane."