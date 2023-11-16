The Last Word: November 2023

Play Brightcove video

Watch the November edition of The Last Word

In this month's Last Word, can a Government reshuffle help Conservative fortunes?

What does the departure of Fareham's Suella Braverman from the Home Office mean? And soon, will the flights to Rwanda finally take off as the PM hopes?

Plus, what would it take to get our three panelists to sign up for a few weeks in the Jungle, now that Kent's Nigel Farage has been lured there for I'm A Celebrity?

To discuss this:

Flick Drummond MP, Meon Valley, Conservative

Jen Craft, Labour candidate for Thurrock

Josh Barbarinde, Lib Dem candidate for Eastbourne

