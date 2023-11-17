Play Brightcove video

Drone footage shows the aftermath of the landslip

Drone footage has captured the aftermath of a landslip in East Sussex which led to homes being evacuated.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called shortly after 8.30pm on 15 November to reports of a landslip in St Leonards.

The landslip impacted the land between Marina at the bottom of a cliff and West Hill Road at the top of a cliff.

A number of properties at the top of the cliff were evacuated.

Crews said they worked with the local council and building control experts.

Hastings Borough Council said the "three people affected have been offered alternative temporary accommodation".

A spokesperson said: “Council officers have been on site with structural engineers and the emergency services to assess the situation. We are now waiting for a full report from the structural engineers and risk assessments have been carried out to ensure the safety of residents."

The council said it does not own the land and is advising residents to speak to their insurance companies and landlords.

It follows reports of two landslips in the same area on 5 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...