False teeth, mobile phones and toys are just some of the items Southern Water has found flushed down the toilet.

The water company said it has seen "some unusual items" in the sewers including an inflatable life jacket and a set of Christmas tree lights.

It also found a pickaxe end in Portsmouth and a pair of jeans in Southampton.

Dropping wet wipes and kitchen grease down toilets and sinks causes sewer blockages and pollution incidents, the company said.

To try and reduce this, it works with communities and businesses to keep sewer networks free from wet wipes, "unflushables", fat, oil and grease. It says it has seen sewage blockages reduce by 20% as a result.

Matt Collins, Field Customer Engagement Officer, said: “The only things that should be flushed down the toilet are the three Ps – pee, poo and paper. For everything else - Bag it and Bin it.”

Southern Water says it is clearing more than 23,000 blockages a year but 66% of blockages are preventable.

More than 6,000 tonnes of wet wipes and "unflushables" were removed over an eight month period - which is enough to fill 750 eight cubic yard skips.

