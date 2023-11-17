Foreign Secretary becomes Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton with new peerage

David Cameron will be known as Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, as the territorial designation for his peerage was confirmed.

The former prime minister was elevated to the House of Lords after being appointed Foreign Secretary by Rishi Sunak, a return to frontline politics seven years after he resigned in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

It was confirmed on Friday that his full title will be “The Rt Hon. the Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton”.

The title confirms Lord Cameron’s long-held ties to the Cotswold town of Chipping Norton, which lies within his former Witney constituency.

During his time in office the former prime minister was known as a member of the so-called “Chipping Norton set”, an elite group who lived in the area and had included News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks.

He is set to be introduced into the House of Lords formally on Monday.

