ITV News Meridian's Rachel Hepworth has been in court

A lorry driver who struck a cyclist in Oxford causing fatal injuries has been cleared of causing death by careless driving today (Friday 17 November).

James Lindsay collided with cyclist El Len Tham, who was 44, after straying into a bus and cycle lane near Oxford Parkway Station last year.

She was an administrator at Oxford University and was described by colleagues as "kind, funny, endlessly patient and a friend to all".

El Len Tham had been cycling along Oxford Road during the morning rush hour in February 2022 when she was struck by the lorry.

El Len Tham

Mr Lindsay had been manoeuvring the truck to turn into the park and ride and said he had no choice but to veer into the shared cycle and bus lane to do so.

He had indicated but hadn't seen Ms Tham who died at the scene.

The jury took just over an hour to find him not guilty of causing death by careless driving.

Giving evidence, Mr Lindsay said he was very sorry about what had happened and was visibly relieved as the verdict was delivered.

