A suspected arsonist has been charged after an incident at Medway police station.

At 4.40pm on Monday (13 November), officers were alerted after a man entered the police station in Gillingham holding a jar containing clear liquid, believed to be diesel.

It is alleged he poured the liquid over the front counter before setting light to a rag and throwing it onto the desk. The man was subsequently arrested.

Edward Midgley, from Chatham, was later charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and assaulting an emergency worker.

The 35-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (15 November) and has been remanded pending a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday (13 December).