Southampton doctor charged with sexual assault

A doctor from Southampton has been charged with sexual assault and is due in crown court next month.

Satendra Sharma, 49, of Prospect Road in Southampton, has been charged as part of an investigation into sexual assaults against two women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the offences.

Police say the assaults took place at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth in June 2021 and at Whiteley Surgery in March and April 2022.

Mr Sharma who was working as a doctor during this period has been charged with three offences of sexual assault and one of sexual assault by penetration.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday 16 November where he was conditionally bailed. He will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 18 December.

