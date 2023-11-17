'Terrified' horse spooked by fireworks rescued after becoming entangled in fence

A "terrified" horse thought to have been spooked by fireworks has been rescued after becoming entangled in a fence in West Berkshire.

Firefighters from Newbury, Wokingham Road and Caversham Road worked alongside colleagues from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service to release the horse in Inkpen.

The horse was said to have been startled by fireworks which caused him to run through a fence where his hoof got caught.

A horse found in West Berkshire entangled in fence. Credit: Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "After two hours, crews were able to free the horse and place him into the care of the vet and his owner. We wish the horse all the best in his recovery."

The service said this incident is a reminder that firework displays can be frightening both for people and animals.

