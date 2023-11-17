Play Brightcove video

Oxford United's new manager spoke to ITV News Meridian about coming back to coach in his hometown.

Oxford United has selected a new manager, who is said to be the "perfect fit" for the club, according to its chairman.

New head coach Des Buckingham grew up in Oxford. He played for the club's youth side and later was a coach for the first team.

Buckingham has been coaching and managing in Australia, New Zealand, and most recently Mumbai, where he won the Indian Super League.

He takes over from Liam Manning, who left the role after just eight months to join Championship side Bristol City.

Des Buckingham has lots of experience abroad and with the U's currently sitting second in the table, just a point behind leaders Portsmouth, it is hoped he can be a success in League One.

Des Buckingham said he's keen to build on the progress already made at the club by its former manager. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Des Buckingham said: “I left here as a 29-year-old with some wonderful experiences. I’ve coached now in three other countries, gone and had some different experiences both as a person and as a coach.

"Liam Manning has set the club up very well in the last six months, you can see where the club is positioned and the football that they’re already playing.

"So it’s about coming in and adding value on top of that just to make sure we can continue going the way we are and continue the season as strongly as we want to finish.”

"I couldn't be happier that Des has agreed to become our new head coach," Oxford chairman Grant Ferguson added.

"His approach to coaching and developing players is a perfect match for the vision we have for the club."

